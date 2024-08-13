Iran determined to defend its sovereignty, national security: FM Spox

Nasser Kan'ani said that the statement of the heads of the three European countries was published while the indifference of the Western countries and their support of the Israeli regime led this regime to commit all kinds of international crimes, including genocide and its war crimes continue against the defenseless Palestinian nation.

He stated that the impunity of the Zionist authorities has increased their brazenness in committing the most heinous and international crimes.

Referring to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, Kanani said that while the United Nations and its Security Council could not create deterrence against the criminal Zionist regime for more than ten months, the dimensions of the Zionist regime's anti-human crimes against the Palestinians and its extraterritorial terrors In other countries of the region has spread.

