Palestinians' resistance to continue after Haniyeh martyrdom: Pezeshkian
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says that the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh will not decrease the determination of the Palestinians to assert their rights.
Pezeshkian made the remarks in a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of Mali Malik Jao on Wednesday.
Undoubtedly, the resistance of the heroic and oppressed people of Palestine will continue, he said.
The Iranian president further stressed the necessity of enhancing the unity and cohesion between Islamic countries in condemning such cowardly and criminal actions.