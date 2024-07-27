Tehran slams Israel's anti-Iran accusations in 2024 Olympics

The accusations and hateful remarks made by the minister of the child-killing Israeli regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran regarding the 2024 Paris Olympics is a desperate attempt to divert the world's public opinion from the genocide in Gaza and escape forward against the global anger and hatred of the war crimes of the Israeli regime against the oppressed Palestinian people, Nasser Kan'ani wrote on his account on X social media platform.

He added that raising such accusations is against the Olympic charter based on peace and friendship and another example of the Zionist regime's non-adherence to international norms and values.

