Iran biggest victim of chemical weapons: Acting FM

Bagheri Kani made the comment in a message he issued on Saturday on the anniversary of the attack that took place on June 28, 1987. On that day, the toppled regime of former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein dropped chemical bombs on the city, located in West Azarbaijan Province, killing at least 110 people and wounding 8,000 others.

The Iranian diplomat said in his message that the Saddam regime, backed by some Western states, conducted numerous chemical attacks against Iranian civilians and military personnel during the 8-year imposed war while the international community kept silent.

Despite that, he said, the Islamic Republic remained committed to moral rules and refrained from any reciprocal measures, adding that Iran is the biggest victim of chemical weapons and continues to strongly oppose using them.

“The extensive use of chemical weapons by the Saddam regime became possible through relying on scientific and technical support of some European governments and companies, especially Germany, the Netherlands, and the UK, as well as extensive political, military, and diplomatic support of the United States and the UK for the war machine of Saddam.”

