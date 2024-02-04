Iranian, Egyptian FMs discuss Gaza war

The two sides discussed the recent developments in bilateral relations, including the talks between the Iranian and Egyptian presidents in Riyadh and their recent phone call, and agreed to continue calls and meetings in the future on Saturday.

Referring to the escalation of tensions in West Asia and the concern over the continuation of the tension-creating approach of certain trans-regional countries, Amirabdollahian said that the roots of the crisis in Gaza are the occupation and the Zionist regime's crimes.

Iran does not want the war to expand because it does not see war as a solution to the growing crises in the region, he added.

He urged all countries to focus on the immediate cessation of war and crimes against Gaza and on a political solution to the crisis in Gaza and the West Bank.

Appreciating the efforts made by the Egyptian government in sending humanitarian aid to the residents of Gaza, he offered Iran's readiness to send the necessary items to the oppressed Palestinian people with the assistance and coordination of the Egyptian government and the United Nations.

The two sides also emphasized maintaining diplomatic efforts to immediately stop the Zionist regime's crimes against the oppressed Palestinian people, provide aid to the Palestinian people, and seriously and effectively oppose the Zionist plots to forcibly move Palestinians to Egypt and Jordan.

They called on the regional states to make collective efforts to maintain stability and peace and considered stopping the war against Gaza as the key to establishing peace and stability in the entire region.

endNewsMessage1