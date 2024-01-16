Iran, Russia FMs call for finalizing strategic cooperation agreement

During a telephone conversation on Monday, Amirabdollahian and Lavrov exchanged views on some issues of mutual interest, as well as regional developments, including the latest situation in the Red Sea.

Emphasizing the determination of the two countries to develop and strengthen cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, Amirabdollahian expressed hope that the implementation of the remaining agreements between the two countries would be carried out seriously.

Referring to the significant developments in the region, especially in Gaza, the top Iranian diplomat reiterated that the continuation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Gaza and the US interventionist role in the Red Sea will create more insecurity in the region.

Describing attacks on Yemen as a strategic mistake for the US, Amirabdollahian underlined that the US is looking to militarize the Red Sea under the pretext of imposing a new resolution, but undoubtedly such actions will increase insecurity in the region.

Lavrov, for his part, termed Tehran and Moscow’s ties as strategic and friendly, noting that Russia is firmly committed to Iran's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including in the case of Iranian islands in the Persian Gulf. "This is Moscow's unchangeable position and should never be questioned."

Pointing to the current situation in the Red Sea, he highlighted that it is the result of escalation in Palestine which has created a tense situation for the region and other countries.

endNewsMessage1