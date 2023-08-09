Iran producing heavy water derivatives: Nuclear chief
The Islamic Republic is successfully producing heavy water derivatives, a groundbreaking achievement in nuclear technology and medical research, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami has announced.
Eslami said on Tuesday that the AEO has been pursuing a “combination of laser and biotechnology” to work on heavy water derivatives for deuterated drugs.
This cutting-edge approach has already commenced in laboratory settings and holds promising prospects for widespread implementation, he added.
Eslami pointed out that only a few advanced countries have mastered the production of heavy water derivatives.
The achievement has now put Iran in a position to expand its efforts and move towards exporting heavy water derivatives to interested countries.endNewsMessage1