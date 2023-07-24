Iran, Kuwait FMs call for OIC meeting amid Quran sacrilege

The Iranian and Kuwaiti foreign ministers in a telephone conversation on Sunday condemned thee repetition of insulting the Holy Quran in Europe and called for an emergency meeting of Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

In the Sunday evening phone conversation, the Iranian foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian praised the Kuwaiti government's stances in condemning the insults to the Quran and called for holding an emergency meeting of the foreign ministers of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to convey a strong message in condemnation of the Quran desecration.

Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, for his part, welcomed his Iranian counterpart's proposal and reiterated the strong condemnation of any insult to the Holy Quran and Islamic holy sanctities.

