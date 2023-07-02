Iran making good progress on manufacturing, economic growth: Raisi

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ebrahim Raisi has stated that a simple examination of economic indicators shows the country has started a journey towards economic growth while urging Iranians to make efforts and collaborate to strengthen the manufacturing sector in Iran.

Delivering a speech on the occasion of National Day of Industry and Mines in Tehran on Saturday, President Raisi said his administration would move to prevent any closure or scale-down of activity in the Iranian manufacturing sector.

He said that given Iran's position in regional and global trade, the country should make efforts to remove obstacles in the way of the manufacturers and people active in the Iranian mining and metals sector.

Based on the existing indicators, the Iranian manufacturers have made good progress in terms of investment, machinery and employment, Raisi said, adding that the growth has been accompanied by a major advancement in knowledge-based sector of the economy and in fundamental science and technology projects.

