Iran's first vice president said in Moscow on Thursday that cooperation in transportation is among the main exes of Iran-Azerbaijan relations, adding that the trilateral Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan cooperation document plays an important role in the expansion of relations.

Mohammad Mokber who was speaking on the sidelines of the 2nd Economic Assembly of Caspian Sea Littoral States, in a meeting with the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov reiterated, "There are broad capacities for expansion of bilateral relations in the field of transportation and Tehran is determined to strengthen cooperation with Baku.

He said that the expansion of preferential trade aimed at increasing the bilateral trade volume is among the strategies presented by the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding, "Presently the trade volume of Iran and Azerbaijan is not satisfactory, as there are broad potentials in both countries for its further expansion."

Mokhber added that the joint cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and Azerbaijan can serve as a good basis to accelerate the expansion of bilateral ties, and the process of achieving the defined joint objectives, including commercial cooperation.

Iran's first vice president said that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the Republic of Azerbaijan as its own brother and it ready to expand comprehensive cooperation with the Baku government.

He, meantime, stressed that the borders of Iran's northern neighbors are red lines for Iran and Tehran will not accept threats against those borders.

The prime minister of Azerbaijan, too, in the meeting referred to friendly ties and amicable relations between the two countries' presidents, arguing, "Their intimate relations ensure the expansion of bilateral relations and accelerate the process of cooperation."

Ali Asadov referred to the celebration to mark the 30th anniversary of Tehran-Baku diplomatic relations in Baku, arguing, "The borders of Iran and Azerbaijan are turned into friendship borders and the president of Azerbaijan has evaluated Tehran's support for the borders of our country precious."

Ali Asadov also said that Iran's support for transferring Turkmenistan's gas to Azerbaijan through Iran's soil is truly appreciated, and the process of expansion of comprehensive cooperation needs to be pursued by the Joint Cooperation Commission seriously.

The 2nd Economic Assembly of Caspian Sea Littoral States is being held in Moscow in the presence of the Iranian first vice president and the prime minister of the four other Caspian Sea littoral states.

