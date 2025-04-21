Putin signs into law strategic agreement with Iran

Russian President Vladimir Putin has officially signed a law that ratifies a strategic partnership treaty with Iran, as per a report by the Russian state news agency RIA on Monday.

The 20-year strategic partnership pact was initially agreed upon by Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, earlier this year in January. The signing of the law by Putin marks the final step in the ratification process of this long-term agreement with Iran.

This move exemplifies the strengthening of diplomatic ties between Russia and Iran, with the two nations committing to a partnership that spans two decades. The details of the treaty, however, have not been disclosed at this time.

endNewsMessage1