Israel asks ICC judges to withdraw Netanyahu arrest warrant
News code : ۱۶۳۷۱۶۵
Israel has asked judges at International Criminal Court (ICC) to withdraw arrest warrants against its prime minister and war minister while the ICC reviews Israeli challenges to its jurisdiction over the conduct of Gaza war.
Documents published on the ICC website also show Israeli regime has asked the UN court to order the prosecution to suspend its investigation into alleged atrocity crimes in the Palestinian Territories.
The documents are dated May 9 and signed by Israeli Deputy Attorney General Gilad Noam, Al Jazeera reported.