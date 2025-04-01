Russia reacts to US threats against Iran
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has reacted to the threats made by US President Donald Trump against the Islamic Republic of Iran.
Moscow condemns Washington’s threats to use force against Tehran as improper, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with The International Affairs magazine
"Indeed, threats are being heard, and ultimatums, too. We view such methods as improper, and we condemn them as we see this as a way of imposing [US] will on Iran," Ryabkov explained.