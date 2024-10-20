Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan
The Iraqi resistance once again conducted a drone attack on the occupied Golan in the southwest of Syria.
According to al-Mayadeen, the Islamic resistance in Iraq announced in a statement on Sunday that it has targeted a vital position in the occupied Golan.
It said that in response to the killings committed by the usurping regime against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, Iraqi resistance fighters attacked a vital target in the occupied Golan.