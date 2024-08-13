Blinken scheduled to travel to occupides lands Tuesday night

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is scheduled to travel to the Middle East on Tuesday amid high tensions in the region, Axios reporter Barak Ravid said on social media on Monday night, citing an unnamed source. Blinken has stops planned in Qatar, Egypt, and Israel, Ravid added.

This would be Blinken's ninth trip to the occupied territories since October 7.

Blinken latest trip to the occupied territories took place in early June.

