Bangladesh parliament dissolved
News code : ۱۵۱۴۲۲۰
Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin on Tuesday dissolved the 12th parliament that was formed through the January 7 national election amid the opposition boycott of polls.
Bangladesh's parliament was dissolved on Tuesday, the president's office said in a statement, a day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country following violent protests demanding her ouster, Reuters reported.
The announcement came hours after protesting student leaders set a deadline to dissolve parliament and warned a "strict program" would be launched if their deadline is not met.