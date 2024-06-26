NATO appoints Dutch PM Rutte as next secretary general
News code : ۱۴۹۸۳۳۲
NATO tapped outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte Wednesday to become the bloc’s next secretary-general who will replace Norway’s Jens Stoltenberg from October 1.
NATO appointed Mark Rutte as its next secretary-general on Wednesday.
Rutte’s appointment was sealed by NATO ambassadors during a meeting at the 32-nation alliance’s headquarters in Brussels, France 24 reported.
US President Joe Biden and his counterparts will formally welcome him to their table at a summit in Washington on July 9-11.