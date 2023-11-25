Trucks carrying aid, fuel begin entering Gaza

According to Al Jazeera, the Palestinian official said it is expected that 230 trucks will enter the besieged strip through Egypt.

“It is expected that around 100 wounded people will leave this area today for treatment outside of Gaza,” the official added.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas on Wednesday announced a ceasefire with the Zionist regime. The truce went into force on Friday morning.

Under the ceasefire, 200 trucks of medical aid and four fuel trucks will enter the Gaza Strip daily.

Three Palestinian women and children imprisoned by the Zionist regime will also be freed in exchange for the release of every settler captured by Hamas as war prisoners last month.

Hamas launched a surprise attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the Zionist regime on October 7 in retaliation for the regime’s occupation and crimes against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In response, Israel waged a bloody war on Gaza that has so far killed at least 14,854 Palestinians, including at least 6,000 children and 4,000 women.

