Only One-Third of US Voters Say They Would Re-Elect Biden: Poll

Only one-third of registered voters would vote to re-elect US President Joe Biden if the 2024 presidential election were held today, according to a recently released poll.

The Fox News survey found just 33% of voters would vote for the incumbent president compared to 54% who said they would vote for someone else. Just under 10% said it is too early to say, Anadolu Agency reported.

The support is far short of that offered to former presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump who each polled about 10 points higher when the poll was conducted at roughly the same point in their presidencies.

The figures come as public approval continues to tick up for Biden after hitting an all-time low of 40% in July amid soaring inflation that has put a significant dent in many Americans' wallets. Biden's approval numbers now sit at 46% while those who disapprove of his performance are at 53%.

His current standing is just shy of the 47% average over the course of his presidency.

Biden has said he intends to run again, though there are significant concerns about his age. He was already the oldest person to assume office. Biden was 78 when he began his term in January 2021, and is set to be in his early 80's by the time of the 2024 election.

