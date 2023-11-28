Supreme Leader terms Army Navy as Iran's great capacity

Speaking in a meeting with a group of commanders and officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei referred to various capacities in the navy, especially its capacity to help implement sea-based economic policies.

He also emphasized the need to discover new capacities in order to increase the authority of the system and the country, as well as create vitality and hope in the society.

They termed the 7th of Azar (November 28) as a historic and unforgettable day, saying that it should be introduced as the day of Navy's sacrifice.

In the early years of the Islamic Revolution, the presence of the army navy beyond territorial waters was unimaginable, but now the army navy travels 360 degrees around the world with strength and returns to the country with pride, the Supreme Leader said.

He also lauded building a domestic destroyer in the Capsian Sea.

He stressed making efforts in line with turning the navy of the army into a comprehensive strategic force.

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed to expanding ​​influence in the sea and relying on technology and knowledge as the two main policies of navy forces in order to strengthen the components of power.

