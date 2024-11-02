Best fruit juice concentrate exporters

Are you searching for pure, natural flavors for your products? Do you want to offer your customers a unique and delightful experience with natural beverages? In this article from the ILNA news, quoting "Erasvill Company", we will examine the characteristics of a high-quality fruit concentrate for export and the best exporter of this product to international markets. So stay with us until the end.

The fruit concentrate production process

Fruit concentrate production is a process involving the removal of water from fruit and the concentration of its solid components. This process is undertaken to extend shelf life, reduce transportation costs, and diversify food products.

The general steps involved in fruit concentrate production are as follows:

Fruit selection and preparation: Selecting ripe, high-quality fruits; washing and sanitizing fruits to remove impurities; separating inedible parts such as seeds, peels, and leaves; and cutting fruits into smaller pieces to increase surface area for efficient juice extraction.

Juice extraction: Pressing crushed fruits to extract juice; using mechanical or chemical methods to extract juice; and filtering the extracted juice to remove impurities.

Concentration: Evaporating water under vacuum at low temperatures to increase the concentration of solids; using semi-permeable membranes for concentration to preserve more nutrients.

Pasteurization: Heat treating the concentrate to eliminate microorganisms and extend shelf life.

Packaging: Packaging the concentrate in suitable hygienic containers such as metal cans, plastic bags, or stainless steel tanks.

What are the characteristics of a high-quality exported fruit concentrate?

A high-quality export fruit concentrate should have the following characteristics:

Natural and rich flavor: Without artificial additives or preservatives

Guaranteed quality: Produced in compliance with global standards

High diversity: Meets the diverse needs of customers

Competitive price: Due to high production volume and elimination of intermediaries

Diverse packaging: Hygienic and durable packaging for export

characteristics of best fruit juice concentrate exporters

A top fruit concentrate exporter should possess the following characteristics to compete in the global market and deliver high-quality products at competitive prices:

Product Quality: Natural and rich flavor: Products must retain the original fruit flavor without artificial additives or impurities.

Global standards compliance: Production adhering to international standards like HACCP, ISO, and food industry regulations.

Consistent quality: Consistent quality across all batches and over time.

High nutritional value: Preserving maximum vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. Product Diversity: Wide range of fruits: Offering a variety of fruit concentrates with different flavors and concentrations.

Customized products: Ability to produce custom products according to customer needs. Suitable Packaging: Hygienic packaging: Using high-quality and hygienic packaging materials to preserve product quality.

Durable packaging: Packaging resistant to shocks and temperature changes to protect the product during transportation.

Diverse packaging options: Offering various package sizes and shapes to meet customer needs. Competitive Pricing: High production volume: Large-scale production to reduce costs and offer competitive prices.

Eliminating intermediaries: Direct customer relationships to reduce additional costs.

Process optimization: Using modern technologies to increase efficiency and reduce costs. After-sales Service: Technical support: Providing technical advice to customers on product usage.

Quality guarantee: Guaranteeing product quality and replacing defective products.

Prompt response: Promptly addressing customer questions and issues. Certifications and Standards: International certifications: Obtaining recognized certifications from international organizations like ISO, HACCP, etc.

Export standards: Adhering to all health and quarantine standards of the destination country.

Why choose Erasvill fruit concentrates?

ErasVill Company, leveraging the expertise of its specialists and employing cutting-edge technology, produces high-quality products that meet all the criteria of premium export-grade fruit concentrates.

Benefits of using Erasvill fruit concentrates:

Natural and exceptional taste

Guaranteed quality meeting global standards

Wide product variety

Competitive pricing

Hygienic and durable packaging

Long shelf life

High nutritional value

By selecting ErasVill fruit concentrates, you provide your customers with a high-quality, natural product and increase your market share. This company offers bulk purchase options for various fruit concentrates, including apple, white and red grape, and pomegranate concentrates at competitive prices