Dr. Bahram Hassani and his colleagues on the Golden Platform of the Archimedes International Inventions Competition.

These Iranian elites, officially invited by international organizations, presented their projects at this competition. They are official members of the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and presented their joint international projects at this event, winning two global gold medals and the Grand Prix World Award for their research projects. After winning the gold medal and the Grand Prix World Award, Moscow State University invited these Iranian scientists to give a lecture on their projects and presented them with their most prestigious special medal. Additionally, the scientists received the Special Award for Science and Technology and a diploma from the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

In this competition, professors and major scientific organizations around the world evaluate and assess discoveries and inventions. The “Archimedes” Global Inventions and Discoveries competition is the oldest and most prestigious event of its kind, held annually by the International Federation of Inventors (IFIA) with the support of the United Nations World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Federal Service for Intellectual Property (ROSPATENT), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO), and reputable organizations and universities from around the world in Moscow, Russia.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the manager and head of this mission team, is the head of the Food Science Department at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences. He is accompanied by his colleagues, Dr. Shahin Ghanji, the President of the Asia Council at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences, and Ms. Diana Hosseini, a senior researcher at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences. These three Iranian scientists participated in the Archimedes International Invention Competition 2025 with the discovery of a substance extracted from the Berberis plant to strengthen the immune system and a new formulation of the pomegranate flower. They succeeded in winning the prestigious “Archimedes Gold” award.

The Grand Prix global award is the highest recognition given for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects presented in the competition to the most deserving and outstanding inventors. It is worth noting that these scientists are members of the board of directors of the Global Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands and have published numerous articles in reputable ISI journals. Dr. Bahram Hassani holds a PhD in Food Technology. This young Iranian scientist is the head of the Food Industries Department at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He holds several patents, has authored specialized books and numerous articles in high-impact international journals, and has been a speaker at many international conferences. He is a group leader and a faculty member at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Among his honors are the title of Top Entrepreneur in the country in the field of emerging technologies, International Researcher of the Year at WAMS, elected manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), member of the Intercontinental Council at WAMS, a member of the European and American research team, a national exemplary exporter, selected in the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the House of Industry and Mine of Iran, National Model Manager of the Year, and the title of Best Young Entrepreneur in the National Iranian Youth Festival. He has been a member of the Iran Chamber of Commerce for many years and is currently conducting research with several international scientific institutions. Dr.

Bahram Hassani has carried out extensive research in the field of nanobiotechnology to enhance global food health and protect basic resources and biological foundations.

Mr. Shahin Ghavanis another member of this three-person research team, and some of the honors of this young Iranian scientist include being a member of the board of directors of the Global Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands and serving as the President of the Asia Council at this academy. He has international collaborations with prominent universities and scientific institutions around the world. Ghavanji has received various awards at both national and international levels from countries such as the United States, Italy, Germany, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, and others. Some of his honors include winning the global IWIS award, the global Innovation Award, ranking first in invention among all students of Iranian universities, ranking first in technical and engineering fields in Iran, and being named the top inventor at Azad University of Iran. In 2025, he received a prestigious global award in the state of Carolina, USA. He was also selected as the top young inventor of the year in Iran. Shahin Ghanji was chosen as the best young scientist and technologist of Iran by the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology for his scientific and research projects.

The youngest member of this research team and the phenomenon of this year’s competition is Ms. Diana Hosseini, a senior researcher at the Global Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) in the Netherlands. She has published numerous articles in top-tier ISI journals with the highest impact factor globally. This young Iranian scientist, who has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure grounded in comprehensive study and research, along with deep connections to universities, prominent professors, and other international scientific institutions, is now standing at the top of the podium in the Russian International Invention Competition (Archimedes) in the fields of medicine and food industries. Diana Hosseini achieved the highest award among all participating teams from 75 leading countries around the world and won the Gold Medal in this competition, competing with top inventors from across the globe. One of the notable characteristics of this young genius from our country is her continuous, active, and smart pursuit of discovering, interpreting, and reevaluating phenomena, events, and behaviors to achieve scientific and technological solutions. We wish her continued success and the glory of our beloved Iran.

In this scientific competition, many inventors and scientists from universities and scientific and research institutions from over 75 countries, including the United States, Canada, Russia, Croatia, Australia, India, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ireland, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Iceland, South Korea, China, Iran, Sweden, and others, participated. Due to the uniqueness of the projects by these young scientists, after winning two global Gold Medals and the prestigious Grand Prix award, this three-member team will participate in the International Science and Technology Symposium in Canada to present and discuss their results, examine molecular mechanisms, and share experiences with other scientists worldwide.

