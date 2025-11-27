Kaesong Koryo Insam of DPRK

A speciality of the DPRK, Kaesong Koryo insam is regarded as one of the most sought-after tonics in the world for its legendary medicinal effects.

Most Sought-after Ambrosia

Injection Honoured with WIPO Award

In April 2024 the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) registered the insam and berberine injection, which has a remarkable effect on increasing the immune system and treating bacterial, viral and cancerous diseases, as a world intellectual product and conferred National Award for Inventors upon its developers at the DPRK’s Chongnyu Pharmaceutical Factory.

Kaesong Koryo Insam and Korean People’s Dietary Life

The Korean people have long used Kaesong Koryo insam in their dietary life. As the food culture develops in the DPRK, the variety of dishes prepared with Kaesong Koryo insam is also increasing.

Best Tonic: Samgyethang

Samgyethang is a stew prepared by steaming chicken after stuffing its belly with insam, glutinous rice and health-promoting fruits like jujube, chestnut and gingko nut. Cortex acanthopanacis or abalone can also be used as stuffing materials. It is known as one of the best nourishing foods in Korea.

