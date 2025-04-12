Dr. Bahram Hassani, a prominent Iranian scientist and entrepreneur, shone at the Archimedes World Inventions and Discoveries Competition in Russia.

Following his success with the gold medals and Grand Prix, the National University of the Russian Federation invited this distinguished Iranian scholar to give a lecture on his projects. The university also presented him with its most significant special medal. Additionally, Dr. Hassani received the Special Award for Science and Technology and a diploma from the Ministry of Agriculture of Russia.

In these competitions, professors and major global scientific organizations evaluate and assess discoveries and inventions. The Archimedes World Inventions and Discoveries Competition is the oldest and most prestigious global event of its kind, organized annually by the International Federation of Inventors (IFIA) with support from the United Nations’ World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the Federal Institute of Intellectual Property (ROSPATENT), the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), the European Patent Office (EPO), as well as various global organizations and universities. The event is held in Moscow, Russia.

The Grand Prix World Award is the highest honor presented for a collection of inventions, discoveries, and innovative global projects showcased at this competition. It is awarded to the most deserving and outstanding inventors. It is worth noting that this young scientist is a member of the World Academy of Medical Sciences and the head of the Food Industries section of the Academy in the Netherlands. He has published numerous articles in reputable ISI journals.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, Head of the Food Materials section at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, is one of the Iranian scientists who participated in the Archimedes World Inventions Competition in 2025. He presented his discovery of a substance extracted from the barberry plant to boost the immune system, as well as a new formulation of the pomegranate flower plant. As a result, he won the prestigious “Archimedes Gold” award.

Dr. Bahram Hosseini holds a Ph.D. in Food Technology. This young Iranian scientist is the Head of the Food Industries section at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS). He has several patents, as well as specialized publications and numerous articles in top-tier journals with the highest impact factor. He has been a speaker at many international conferences. Dr. Bahram Hassani is the group leader and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands.

Among his accolades are the title of Best Entrepreneur in the country in the field of advanced technologies, Top International Researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), an appointed manager by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a member of the Intercontinental Council at the World Academy of Medical Sciences, a member of the European and American research teams, years of being a leading exporter of the country, selected at the National Festival of Managers and Producers of the House of Industry and Mining of Iran, National Sample Manager, and the title of Best Young Entrepreneur at the National Iranian Youth Festival. He is also recognized as a prominent figure in the Iranian industry and agriculture sector and is among the top 100 selected brand managers in Iran.

For many years, he was a member of the representatives’ board and the chairman of the Agriculture, Water, and Food Processing Commission at the Iran Chamber of Commerce. Currently, he is involved in research and collaboration with numerous international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has conducted extensive research in the field of food science and technology, focusing on improving global food health and protecting fundamental resources and ecosystems.

This young scientist and top entrepreneur from Iran has spent years strengthening a knowledge-based structure built on comprehensive study and research, along with deep connections with universities, distinguished national professors, and other international industrial and scientific centers. Today, he stands at the top of the podium in the Russian Archimedes International Inventions Competition in the fields of medicine and food industries. One of the notable traits of this scientist and young entrepreneur is his constant, active, and yet intelligent drive to discover, interpret, and reassess various phenomena, events, and behaviors, and to develop scientific and technological solutions. We wish him continued success and the pride of representing our beloved Iran.

In this scientific competition, over 1,100 teams of inventors and scientists from universities and scientific research institutions from more than 75 countries, including the USA, Canada, Russia, Croatia, Australia, India, the UK, Denmark, Bulgaria, the Philippines, Ireland, Kuwait, the Czech Republic, Bahrain, Egypt, France, Iceland, South Korea, China, Iran, Sweden, and others, participated. Due to the uniqueness of this young Iranian scientist’s projects, after winning two global gold medals and the prestigious Grand Prix award, he received numerous other awards.

