Younes Bashiri: Iranian music is a hidden treasure waiting to be embraced worldwide

Younes Bashiri, whose real name is Younes Bashiri Goodarzi, told reporters: "Think about it, the history of this music dates back to ancient times, and over the centuries, countless artists have added to its richness with their own taste and flair, and from Barbad in the Sassanid period to unique contemporary masters, each has played a fundamental role in preserving and promoting this precious heritage."

The instruments and vocals of Iranian music, such as the shur, mahur, homayoun, abu-ata, and dashti, each contain a world of emotion and elegance. These melodic structures, with their angles, allow the musician and singer to improvise and create unique spaces.

Traditional Iranian instruments also have their place! The tar, setar, santur, kamancheh, ney, and daf, each with their own unique sound, add a special color and flavor to this music. Imagine the feeling that the pleasant combination of the tar's sound with the warm voice of a singer can create!

Perhaps one of the reasons why Iranian music has not yet achieved the global fame it deserves is its structural complexity and subtle differences that may take time for unfamiliar ears to understand. But it is this complexity and originality that makes this music so special and valuable.

Bashiri said: "With the expansion of digital media and increased access to various music, more attention is gradually being drawn to Iranian music on an international level. There are also many Iranian artists who are trying to introduce this authentic art to new audiences by combining traditional music with modern elements."

He said: "I hope that one day the whole world will discover this hidden treasure of Iranian music and enjoy its beauty and depth.