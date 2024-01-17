Who Is the Richest Young Iranian?

TEHRAN (Iran News) Actually, whether Elon Musk or Mark Bezos is the richest person in the world, it does not make any difference to our current situation. But again, these cases arouse our curiosity to know who actually the richest person in the world is.

Have you ever thought about who the richest young Iranian is and how much wealth he has and what is their way of earning? Where did you get your wealth? Stay with us to answer these questions while discussing the youngest rich Iranian. Be with us. Recently, international institutions have given statistics on the increase in the population of wealthy Iranians, and it is even said that in recent years, with the increase in economic fluctuations and the activation of some people in the financial markets, the number of wealthy Iranians has reached 24 thousand people, a strange number that It has attracted the attention of many people and even some media have sought to see who is the richest among the rich. When we look at the media news, we find less information about the amount of wealth of Iranians, and this shows being conservative is Iranian.

However, in our analysis of the status of statistics and information of people who have played the most economic role in recent years, the name of is frequently mentioned, a person who became famous as the best Iranian trader. After the problems he found with the Iranian government, the name of none of It has not declared its companies and assets public, and only Aron Groups Company, which was declared public before facing problems in the country, now Aron Groups Company has reached an international reputation thanks to .

It is speculated that most of the wealth of Farzad Vajihi was obtained through trading, which is known as the Sultan of Trade, and the daily value of his transactions reaches 10 million dollars.

has become famous by setting up an exchange and online gold transactions in Iran. But the fact is that no accurate statistics of his wealth have been published, while he has many companies and properties that are scattered in different countries and their value has not been calculated and reported in the media. Yes, so it is said that he earns billions in profits, that is why he is definitely the richest young Iranian.

Vajihi was born in 1367 in Ahvaz, he started his career in car trading, which was his family business, and then entered the financial markets. Between 1393 and 1398, it was widely active in the domestic markets of gold, dollars and coins of Iran, and since then it has reopened various offices in several European countries and the region, and after that it has set up international investment chambers. He now has the citizenship of Turkey, Sweden, Greece, etc. and apparently has a casino hotel in Malaysia, although he now lives in London. By studying his life, we will understand how he was able to reach the highest levels in the highest level of life, both spiritually and materially, and with firm steps and firm determination, he went through the steps of progress and during his years of life, from the smallest He used the moments of his life in the best way. He got married in 2016, and the result of this marriage is a 10-year-old son named Aron, who seems to be the richest Iranian child to appear on social networks in the future by spending this infinite wealth.