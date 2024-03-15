ترجمه انگلیسی ضرب المثل های معروف ایرانی
|
NO
|
English
|
Farsi
|
۱
|
When money speaks, the truth remains silent.
|
وقتی پول حرف میزنه، حقیقت سکوت میکنه.
|
۲
|
.When pigs fly
|
وقت گل نی
|
۳
|
.When hell freezes over
|
وقت گل نی
|
۴
|
.From A to Z
|
از سیر تا پیاز
|
۵
|
.A snake in the grass
|
مار خوش خط و خال
|
۶
|
.The pen is mightier than the sword
|
قلم بر شمشیر پیروز است
|
۷
|
.To be under the weather
|
حالم خوب نیست
|
۸
|
.Add fuel to the fire
|
آتیش بیار معرکه
|
۹
|
.The apple never falls far from the tree
|
تره به بذرش می ره
|
۱۰
|
.Barking up the wrong tree
|
این گوری که گریه می کنی سرش، مرده نداره
|
۱۱
|
.Another day, another dollar
|
روز از نو، روزی از نو
|
۱۲
|
What is past, is past.
|
گذشتهها گذشته
|
۱۳
|
.When in doubt, do nothing
|
روزهی شکدار نگیر.
|
۱۴
|
Dreams go by contraries.
|
خواب ظن چپه.
|
۱۵
|
Birds of a feather, flock together.
|
کبوتر با کبوتر باز با باز.
|
۱۶
|
There is no place like home.
|
هیچجا خونهی آدم نمیشه.
|
۱۷
|
Too many cooks, spoil the broth.
|
آشپز که دو تا شد، آش یا شور میشه یا بینمک.
|
۱۸
|
Don’t bite off more than you can chew.
|
لقمهی گندهتر از دهنت برندار.
|
۱۹
|
Don’t cry over spilled milk.
|
آبی که ریخته دیگه جمع نمیشه.
|
۲۰
|
Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today.
|
کار امروز به فردا میافکن.
|
۲۱
|
The first step is always the hardest.
|
اولین همیشه سختترین قدمه.
|
۲۲
|
Barking dogs, seldom bite.
|
سنگ بزرگ علامت نزدنه.
|
۲۳
|
Old habits die hard.
|
ترک عادت موجب مرض است.
|
۲۴
|
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.
|
علف باید به دهن بزی شیرین بیاد.
|
۲۵
|
A friend in need, is a friend indeed.
|
دوست آن است که گیرد دست دوست.
|
۲۶
|
Haste makes waste.
|
عجله کار شیطونه.
|
۲۷
|
The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence.
|
مرغ همسایه غازه.
|
۲۸
|
Nothing hurts like the truth.
|
حقیقت تلخه.
|
۲۹
|
When the dust has settled.
|
وقتی آبا از آسیاب افتاد.
|
۳۰
|
A word before is worth two after.
|
جنگ اول به از صلح آخر.
|
۳۱
|
What goes around comes around.
|
از هر دست بدی، از همون دست میگیری.
|
۳۲
|
Whatever comes up is welcomed.
|
هر چه پیش آید خوش آید.
|
۳۳
|
Ask much to have a little.
|
به مرگ بگیر تا به تب راضی بشه.
|
۳۴
|
Always have two strings to your bow.
|
کار از محکمکاری عیب نمیکنه.
|
۳۵
|
All abroad and nothing at home.
|
جیب خالی، پز عالی.
|
۳۶
|
Much coin, much care.
|
هر که بامش بیش، برفش بیشتر.
|
۳۷
|
A bird in hand is worth two in the bush.
|
سیلی نقد به از حلوای نسیهست.
|
۳۸
|
The sky will not fall in.
|
آب از آب تکان نخواهد خورد.
|
۳۹
|
No pain, no gain.
|
نابرده رنج گنج میسر نمیشود.
|
۴۰
|
Where there is a will there is a way
|
خواستن توانستن است.
|
۴۱
|
To beat a dead horse.
|
آب تو هاون کوبیدن.
|
۴۲
|
Money doesn’t grow on trees.
|
پول علف خرس نیست.
|
۴۳
|
After death, the doctor.
|
نوشدارو بعد از مرگ سهراب.
|
۴۴
|
When in Rome, do as the Romans do.
|
خواهی نشوی رسوا، همرنگ جماعت شو.
|
۴۵
|
His days are numbered.
|
پیمانهاش پر شده.
|
۴۶
|
All roads lead to Rome.
|
هر جا بری آسمون همین رنگه.
|
۴۷
|
Fish in troubled waters.
|
از آب گلآلود ماهی گرفتن
|
۴۸
|
Everyone is in the same boat.
|
تر و خشک با هم میسوزن.
|
۴۹
|
Easy come, easy go.
|
باد آورده رو باد میبره.
|
۵۰
|
No news is good news.
|
بی خبری خوش خبریه.
|
۵۱
|
All is well that ends well.
|
شاهنامه آخرش خوشه.
|
۵۲
|
Actions speak louder than words.
|
دو صدا گفته چون نیم کردار نیست.
|
۵۳
|
All that glitters isn’t gold.
|
هر گردی گردو نیست.
|
۵۴
|
Better late than never.
|
دیر رسیدن بهتر از هرگز نرسیدن است.
|
۵۵
|
The blind leading the blind.
|
کوری عصاکش کور دگر شود.
|
۵۶
|
Don’t count your chickens before they hatch.
|
جوجه رو آخر پاییز میشمرن.
|
۵۷
|
The pot calling the kettle black.
|
دیگ به دیگ میگه روت سیاه.
|
۵۸
|
Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
|
دندون اسب پیشکشی را نمیشمردند.
|
۵۹
|
It takes two to tango.
|
یه دست صدا نداره.
|
۶۰
|
Seeking water in the sea.
|
آب در کوزه و ما تشنهلبان میگردیم.
|
۶۱
|
To get up on the wrong side of bed.
|
از دنده چپ بلند شده.
|
۶۲
|
Light come, light go.
|
باد آورده رو باد میبره.
|
۶۳
|
Don’t judge a book by its cover.
|
کسی رو از روی ظاهر قضاوت نکن.
|
۶۴
|
To have a finger in every pie.
|
نخود هر آشی شدن
|
۶۵
|
There is no smoke without a fire.
|
تا نباشد چیزکی مردم نگویند چیزها.
|
۶۶
|
To fall from the frying pan into the fire.
|
از چاله توی چاه افتادن
|
۶۷
|
A burnt child, dreads the fire.
|
مارگزیده از ریسمون سیاه و سفید میترسه.
|
۶۸
|
Harp on one string.
|
پا توی یه کفش کردن.
|
۶۹
|
You can’t have your cake and eat it, too.
|
هم خر رو میخوای هم خرما رو!
|
۷۰
|
You may end him but you’ll not mend him.
|
توبه گرگ مرگه.
|
۷۱
|
You pay your money and you take your chance.
|
هر چقدر پول بدی، همونقدر آش میخوری.
|
۷۲
|
You want something done right, do it yourself.
|
کس نخارد پشت من جز ناخن انگشت من.
|
۷۳
|
You can’t keep a man down.
|
خواستن توانستن است.
|
۷۴
|
See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.
|
شتر دیدی، ندیدی.
|
۷۵
|
I am scrapping the bottom of the barrel.
|
کفگیرم به ته دیگ خورده.
|
۷۶
|
You must lie on the bed you have made.
|
خود کرده را تدبیر نیست.
|
۷۷
|
You are a backseat driver.
|
کنار گود نشستی میگی لنگش کن.
|
۷۸
|
You may know by a handful the whole sack.
|
مشت نمونهی خرواره.
|
۷۹
|
You can’t dance at two weddings.
|
نمیتونی با یه دست دو تا هندوانه برداری.
|
۸۰
|
You can’t mend a broken egg.
|
آبی که ریخته رو نمیتونی جمع کنی.
|
۸۱
|
Your wish is my command.
|
از تو به یک اشارت، از من به سر دویدن.
|
۸۲
|
You must grin and bear it.
|
باید بسوزی و بسازی.
|
۸۳
|
Slow and steady wins the race.
|
رهرو آن است که آهسته و پیوسته رود
|
۸۴
|
One swallow doesn’t make summer
|
با یه گل بهار نمیشه!