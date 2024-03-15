ترجمه انگلیسی ضرب المثل های معروف ایرانی

NO English Farsi

۱ When money speaks, the truth remains silent. وقتی پول حرف می‌زنه، حقیقت سکوت می‌کنه.

۲ .When pigs fly وقت گل نی

۳ .When hell freezes over وقت گل نی

۴ .From A to Z از سیر تا پیاز

۵ .A snake in the grass مار خوش خط و خال

۶ .The pen is mightier than the sword قلم بر شمشیر پیروز است

۷ .To be under the weather حالم خوب نیست

۸ .Add fuel to the fire آتیش بیار معرکه

۹ .The apple never falls far from the tree تره به بذرش می ره

۱۰ .Barking up the wrong tree این گوری که گریه می کنی سرش، مرده نداره

۱۱ .Another day, another dollar روز از نو، روزی از نو

۱۲ What is past, is past. گذشته‌ها گذشته

۱۳ .When in doubt, do nothing روزه‌ی شک‌دار نگیر.

۱۴ Dreams go by contraries. خواب ظن چپه.

۱۵ Birds of a feather, flock together. کبوتر با کبوتر باز با باز.

۱۶ There is no place like home. هیچ‌جا خونه‌ی آدم نمی‌شه.

۱۷ Too many cooks, spoil the broth. آشپز که دو تا شد، آش یا شور می‌شه یا بی‌نمک.

۱۸ Don’t bite off more than you can chew. لقمه‌ی گنده‌تر از دهنت برندار.

۱۹ Don’t cry over spilled milk. آبی که ریخته دیگه جمع نمی‌شه.

۲۰ Don’t put off for tomorrow what you can do today. کار امروز به فردا میافکن.

۲۱ The first step is always the hardest. اولین همیشه سخت‌ترین قدمه.

۲۲ Barking dogs, seldom bite. سنگ بزرگ علامت نزدنه.

۲۳ Old habits die hard. ترک عادت موجب مرض است.

۲۴ Beauty is in the eye of the beholder. علف باید به دهن بزی شیرین بیاد.

۲۵ A friend in need, is a friend indeed. دوست آن است که گیرد دست دوست.

۲۶ Haste makes waste. عجله کار شیطونه.

۲۷ The grass is always greener on the other side of the fence. مرغ همسایه غازه.

۲۸ Nothing hurts like the truth. حقیقت تلخه.

۲۹ When the dust has settled. وقتی آبا از آسیاب افتاد.

۳۰ A word before is worth two after. جنگ اول به از صلح آخر.

۳۱ What goes around comes around. از هر دست بدی، از همون دست می‌گیری.

۳۲ Whatever comes up is welcomed. هر چه پیش آید خوش آید.

۳۳ Ask much to have a little. به مرگ بگیر تا به تب راضی بشه.

۳۴ Always have two strings to your bow. کار از محکم‌کاری عیب نمی‌کنه.

۳۵ All abroad and nothing at home. جیب خالی، پز عالی.

۳۶ Much coin, much care. هر که بامش بیش، برفش بیشتر.

۳۷ A bird in hand is worth two in the bush. سیلی نقد به از حلوای نسیه‌ست.

۳۸ The sky will not fall in. آب از آب تکان نخواهد خورد.

۳۹ No pain, no gain. نابرده رنج گنج میسر نمی‌شود.

۴۰ Where there is a will there is a way خواستن توانستن است.

۴۱ To beat a dead horse. آب تو هاون کوبیدن.

۴۲ Money doesn’t grow on trees. پول علف خرس نیست.

۴۳ After death, the doctor. نوش‌دارو بعد از مرگ سهراب.

۴۴ When in Rome, do as the Romans do. خواهی نشوی رسوا، هم‌رنگ جماعت شو.

۴۵ His days are numbered. پیمانه‌اش پر شده.

۴۶ All roads lead to Rome. هر جا بری آسمون همین رنگه.

۴۷ Fish in troubled waters. از آب گل‌آلود ماهی گرفتن

۴۸ Everyone is in the same boat. تر و خشک با هم می‌سوزن.

۴۹ Easy come, easy go. باد آورده رو باد می‌بره.

۵۰ No news is good news. بی خبری خوش خبریه.

۵۱ All is well that ends well. شاهنامه آخرش خوشه.

۵۲ Actions speak louder than words. دو صدا گفته چون نیم کردار نیست.

۵۳ All that glitters isn’t gold. هر گردی گردو نیست.

۵۴ Better late than never. دیر رسیدن بهتر از هرگز نرسیدن است.

۵۵ The blind leading the blind. کوری عصاکش کور دگر شود.

۵۶ Don’t count your chickens before they hatch. جوجه رو آخر پاییز میشمرن.

۵۷ The pot calling the kettle black. دیگ به دیگ می‌گه روت سیاه.

۵۸ Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. دندون اسب پیشکشی را نمی‌شمردند.

۵۹ It takes two to tango. یه دست صدا نداره.

۶۰ Seeking water in the sea. آب در کوزه و ما تشنه‌لبان می‌گردیم.

۶۱ To get up on the wrong side of bed. از دنده چپ بلند شده.

۶۲ Light come, light go. باد آورده رو باد می‌بره.

۶۳ Don’t judge a book by its cover. کسی رو از روی ظاهر قضاوت نکن.

۶۴ To have a finger in every pie. نخود هر آشی شدن

۶۵ There is no smoke without a fire. تا نباشد چیزکی مردم نگویند چیزها.

۶۶ To fall from the frying pan into the fire. از چاله توی چاه افتادن

۶۷ A burnt child, dreads the fire. مارگزیده از ریسمون سیاه و سفید می‌ترسه.

۶۸ Harp on one string. پا توی یه کفش کردن.

۶۹ You can’t have your cake and eat it, too. هم خر رو می‌خوای هم خرما رو!

۷۰ You may end him but you’ll not mend him. توبه گرگ مرگه.

۷۱ You pay your money and you take your chance. هر چقدر پول بدی، همون‌قدر آش می‌خوری.

۷۲ You want something done right, do it yourself. کس نخارد پشت من جز ناخن انگشت من.

۷۳ You can’t keep a man down. خواستن توانستن است.

۷۴ See no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil. شتر دیدی، ندیدی.

۷۵ I am scrapping the bottom of the barrel. کفگیرم به ته دیگ خورده.

۷۶ You must lie on the bed you have made. خود کرده را تدبیر نیست.

۷۷ You are a backseat driver. کنار گود نشستی می‌گی لنگش کن.

۷۸ You may know by a handful the whole sack. مشت نمونه‌ی خرواره.

۷۹ You can’t dance at two weddings. نمی‌تونی با یه دست دو تا هندوانه برداری.

۸۰ You can’t mend a broken egg. آبی که ریخته رو نمی‌تونی جمع کنی.

۸۱ Your wish is my command. از تو به یک اشارت، از من به سر دویدن.

۸۲ You must grin and bear it. باید بسوزی و بسازی.

۸۳ Slow and steady wins the race. رهرو آن است که آهسته و پیوسته رود