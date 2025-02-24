Foreign leaders visit Ukraine on war anniversary
A dozen leaders from Europe and Canada visited Ukraine’s capital Monday to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s attack in a show of support for Kyiv by some of the nation at war’s most important backers.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were among the visitors greeted at the train station by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and the president’s chief of staff Andrii Yermak, AP reported.
In a post on X, von der Leyen wrote that Europe was in Kyiv “because Ukraine is in Europe.”
“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” she wrote.