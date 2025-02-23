“We will continue on path of Nasrallah”: Hezbollah chief
On the occasion of funeral ceremony of leaders of the resistance movement martyrs Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah and Seyyed Hashem Safieddin, Lebanon’s Hezbollah Chief Sheikh Naim Qassem says, “We will continue on path of Nasrallah.”
Hezbollah’s Sheikh Qassem addressed crowds at Sayyed Nasrallah funeral, saying at the beginning of his remarks that "Our dear Sayyed Nasrallah led the resistance to the nation and led the nation to the resistance."
"We will keep your will, we will continue this path even if we are all killed and even if our homes are destroyed over our heads," said Qassem.
"Nasrallah’s contribution was great in reviving the Palestinian cause, and we will keep the covenant and continue on this path," he added.