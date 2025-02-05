Trump seeks nuclear peace agreement with Iran

"I want Iran to be a great and successful country, but one that cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump said on Truth social media.

He added, "Reports that the United States, working in conjunction with Israel, is going to blow Iran into smithereens, AREM GREATELY EXAGGERATED."

"I would much prefer a verified Nuclear Peace Agreement, which will let Iran peacefully grow and prosper. We should start working on it immediately, and have a big Middle East Celebration when it is signed and completed. God Bless the Middle East".

