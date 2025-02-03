United airlines plane catches fire at Houston's Bush Airport
A flight from Houston to New York had to be evacuated after an engine issue forced it to abort takeoff, according to the FAA.
The FAA says that the crew of United Airlines Flight 1382 had to stop their takeoff from George Bush Intercontinental/Houston Airport due to a "reported engine issue" around 8:35 a.m. on Sunday, Fox 26 reported.
Passengers had to use stairs and the emergency slide to get off of the plane, according to the Houston Fire Department.
No injuries were reported.