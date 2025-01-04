Damascus airport to start operating international flights
Syria's Damascus International Airport will start operating international flights from January 7, Syrian Civil Aviation Authority chief Ashhad Al Saliby said on Saturday.
"We announce we will start receiving international flights to and from Damascus International Airport from Tuesday," Mr Al Saliby told official news agency Sana.
"We reassure Arab and international airlines that we are in the process of fully rehabilitating Aleppo and Damascus airports with the help of our partners so that they will be able to receive flights from all over the world," Mr Al Saliby said.