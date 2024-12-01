US suspends strategic partnership with Georgia

"The decision by Georgian Dream to suspend Georgia’s EU accession process goes against the promise to the Georgian people enshrined in their constitution to pursue full integration into the European Union and NATO," the Department of State said, according to TASS.

"The United States condemns the excessive use of force by police against Georgians seeking to exercise their rights to assembly and expression, including their freedom to peacefully protest. We call on all sides to ensure protests remain peaceful," it noted.

"As a result, the United States has suspended this mechanism," the Department of State added.

endNewsMessage1