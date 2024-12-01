Worsening floods displace over 140,000 in Malaysia

The worst affected areas are the east coast states of Kelantan and Terengganu, which were evacuated in the former 94,869 and 40,780 in the latter, Xinhua reported, citing the Malaysian social welfare department.

Flooding in Kelantan state has even seen several flood relief centers being cut off from access by road with authorities using helicopters to deliver food and aid to the centers according to Kelantan police chief Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

endNewsMessage1