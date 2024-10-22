Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack against key Israeli position
The Iraqi resistance has targeted an important Israeli position in northeastern occupied Palestine.
The Islamic Resistance in Iraq announced on Tuesday that it had targeted a key Israeli position in Tiberias in northeastern occupied Palestine, media outlets reported.
The group said that it would ramp up targeting the positions of the Zionist regime in line with showing solidarity with the Palestinians.
In a related development, some 16 Israeli soldiers were wounded in the recent conflict with the combatants of Hezbollah.