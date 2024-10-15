India to buy 31 armed drones from US
India signed a deal with the US State Department on Tuesday to buy 31 armed MQ-9B SkyGuardian and SeaGuardian High Altitude Long Endurance (HALE) drones, the South Asian nation's defense ministry said.
The deal follows talks that began in 2018. It is expected to significantly increase India's surveillance and intelligence capabilities and is in line with US efforts to coax India away from buying Russian military equipment and counter China's growing dominance.
India's apex defense body approved the procurement last year just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington, while the Pentagon approved it in February.