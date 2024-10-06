Over 100 children killed in Lebanon in 11 days: UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has announced that more than 100 children have been killed in Lebanon over the past 11 days due to the ongoing Israeli aggression.
“Over 690 children have been reported injured during the last six weeks of the Israeli onslaught,” UNICEF announced in a statement shared on X, highlighting its efforts to provide emergency medical supplies and essential services to affected communities in Lebanon.
Since September 23, Israel has expanded its genocidal military actions, which initially targeted Gaza, to encompass various regions in Lebanon, including the capital, Beirut.