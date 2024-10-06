Hezbollah fires two ballistic missiles into occupied Palestine: Report
Two ballistic missiles have been fired from Lebanon to the southern and central occupied Palestine, media outlets have reported.
Following the operation by Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement, the alarms sounded in the northern and central occupied Palestine, RT on Sunday reported the Palestinian SAMA news agency as saying.
Hundreds of thousands of Zionists escaped to the shelters in the wake of the operation, the source added.
The Zionist army claimed to had intercepted two surface-to-surface ballistic missiles fired from Lebanon towards the occupied territories.