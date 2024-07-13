US complicit in Israeli crimes in Gaza: Sen. Sanders

In a statement, Sanders said while most media outlets are focused on the US presidential election, the public must not lose sight of what is happening in Gaza, where an unprecedented humanitarian crisis is worsening by the day.

Sanders noted that since the start of the Israeli regime’s invasion of Gaza, more than 38,000 people have been killed and over 80,000 others injured. He also pointed out that 9 out of 10 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced, with many forced to relocate multiple times.

The US senator also highlighted the growing hunger and health crises in the besieged enclave, worsened by Israel’s blocking of humanitarian aid trucks.

