OIC slams organized terrorism committed by Zionist against Palestinians

Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has strongly condemned cases of organized terrorism committed by the Zionist regime and extremist settler gangs against the Palestinians wile calling on the international community for immediately act on the issue.

The General Secretariat of the OIC condemned in the strongest terms the escalation of organized terrorism cases by gangs of settlers and Israeli occupation forces targeting several Palestinian towns which led to deaths and injuries for many Palestinians and caused vehicles and houses to be burnt and damaged, according to a a statement published on oic-oci.org.

The statement noted that the General Secretariat of the Organization of the OIC regards what is going on in occupied Palestine "as an ongoing war crime that requires measures to hold the criminals accountable and achieve justice."

"The OIC holds the Israeli occupation fully and directly responsible for the continuation of this crime, stressing that impunity and the failure of the international community to assume its responsibility regarding the organized terrorism practiced by Israel, the occupying power, could encourage it to continue its illegal colonial occupation of Palestinian lands," said the statement.

