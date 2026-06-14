Germany Crush Curaçao 7-1 After Historic First World Cup Goal

Germany began their World Cup 2026 campaign with a commanding 7-1 win over Curaçao in Houston as Group E got underway on Sunday.

Curaçao briefly made history when Livano Comenencia scored the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal, leveling the match after Germany had taken an early lead through Felix Nmecha.

The goal came from a quick counter-attack and marked a rare highlight for the tournament debutants against the heavily favoured Germans.

However, Germany quickly restored control, with Nico Schlotterbeck heading in to regain the lead before Kai Havertz converted a penalty to make it 3-1 before halftime after Nmecha was brought down in the box.

The second half turned into a one-sided affair, with Jamal Musiala scoring shortly after the restart as Germany continued to dominate and extend their lead with three further goals.

Despite Curaçao’s historic moment early in the match, Germany’s superiority ultimately proved decisive as they secured a comprehensive opening win in the tournament.