Canada Earns Historic First World Cup Point With Draw Against Bosnia-Herzegovina

Canada's opening match of the FIFA World Cup ended in a draw, with Cyle Larin narrowly missing a late opportunity to secure victory in stoppage time after a crucial block by Bosnian defender Tarik Muharemović.

The result marked a milestone for the Canadian national team, earning Les Rouges their first point in a men's World Cup tournament. It also made Canada the first World Cup host nation since South Africa in 2010 to draw its opening match.

Despite being held by Bosnia-Herzegovina, Canada delivered an encouraging performance against a side known for its defensive discipline and ability to limit scoring opportunities.

The co-hosts controlled much of the contest, finishing with advantages in several key statistical categories, including shots (13-8), accurate passes (310-170), touches inside the opposition penalty area (38-14) and ground duels won (58 percent).

Canada's resurgence was aided by tactical changes from head coach Jesse Marsch, whose substitutions helped shift the momentum in favor of the hosts.

While Canada is still searching for its first men's World Cup victory, the comeback performance against a resilient Bosnia-Herzegovina side provided a significant boost ahead of its upcoming matches.