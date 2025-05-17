Latest news from the 36th Tehran international book fair 2025

” In this season of the book fair, students have visited the fair to complete their textbooks and complete their student projects, which are called “Anjaam projeh” in Persian.

Details of these reports are as follows:

Unveiling of the Poetry Collection Motale’ Literary Creation Course

A ceremony was held to launch the poetry collection Motale’ Literary Creation Course, attended by a group of poets including Alireza Ghazveh, Milad Erfanpour, Mahmoud Habibi Khesbi, Ali-Mohammad Moaddab, and Fariba Yousefi.

During the event, Milad Erfanpour stated:

“We launched the Motale’ Literary Creation Course with the support of our colleagues at the Poetry Office of the Art Bureau for several purposes. One aim was to provide young poets with constructive critique before publishing their poetry collections, thereby enhancing the quality of their works. Another objective was to better showcase the rich and promising landscape of poetry in the country.”

A Romantic Autumn Tale in The Pomegranate Season

The unveiling ceremony of the book The Pomegranate Season, the third volume in the seven-part series Facing the Sea by Talavat Aramesh Publishing, was held at the booth of the Islamic Revolution Publishers’ Association. The event featured Behzad Daneshgar (series editor), Samin Safaloo (story narrator), and Hatam Ebtessam (host and critic).

Samin Safaloo, the narrator of The Pomegranate Season, described the book as follows:

“From the reader’s point of view, this may be a 500-page novel, but for me, it marks a turning point in my life. The book portrays my personal struggles and emotional wounds, taking me back to my teenage and young adult years.”

She added:

“The Pomegranate Season is the story of the transformation my husband and I experienced during our courtship and marriage—how our beliefs, values, and life paths evolved. The memories of those days still guide my future. Publishing the book under our own names was a difficult decision, but we made it together. We did our best in the hope that it might inspire at least one person to make a positive change—and that is no fantasy.”

Research Projects Suffer from Data Shortage

Experts at a scholarly session on reviewing books and research projects in the field of family studies in Iran emphasized that the lack of reliable and scientific data significantly impacts the quality and outcomes of such research efforts.

The event, held in the Dialogue Hall, featured experts Fatemeh Mousavi, Khadijeh Keshavarz, and Simin Vaisi.

Logistics Veterans: The Unsung Heroes of the Sacred Defense

A ceremony to unveil the latest publications by Nour-e-Hedayat was held at the Islamic Revolution Publishers’ Association booth, featuring author Davoud Saeemi (The Friend’s Word), Ebrahim Mirza Hosseini (Secretary of the Congress of Logistics and Support Martyrs), and host Ali-Akbar Davoudipour.

Saeemi remarked:

“This book was written out of concern for the concept of wisdom in Quranic verses and was structured based on extensive research, aimed at a general readership. It’s a three-volume series, with one volume already published and two more planned for release in the coming months.”

He continued:

“The entire work avoids unnecessary complexity or obscure language. Each volume addresses ten parts (juz) of the Quran. The first volume includes approximately 53 topics, and the upcoming ones will follow the same format. Conducting such research is challenging, and making the Quran accessible and applicable to everyday life is a significant endeavor.”

‘Iran Reading Campaign’ Launched

Coinciding with the unveiling of the list of the best children’s and young adult books about Iran from the past five years at the Tehran International Book Fair, the Iran Reading Campaign was officially launched.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministries of Cultural Heritage, Education, Sports and Youth, Culture and Islamic Guidance, and Science. The first phase focuses on promoting reading among children and adolescents.

The campaign aligns with the Ministry of Culture’s broader strategy to pool the resources and capacities of relevant ministries in advancing nationwide reading initiatives. The main organizer is the National Public Libraries Foundation.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Persian Gulf Medal was awarded to authors, illustrators, and publishers active in this area.

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair

The 36th Tehran International Book Fair began on May 6 and will continue until May 16, 2025, under the slogan “Let’s Read for Iran.” The event is being held at the Imam Khomeini Grand Prayer Grounds (Mosalla).

Alongside the in-person fair, the virtual section of the exhibition is also active, allowing book enthusiasts to purchase titles remotely through the platform book.icfi.ir.

Source: www.iribnews.ir