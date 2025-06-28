In today’s era—marked by crises such as food security, public health, and environmental challenges—the presence of transformative figures like Dr. Bahram Hassani is not only a remarkable asset for Iran but also an invaluable contribution to the global scientific and industrial landscape.

Dr. Hassani is not merely a technologist, university professor, or successful entrepreneur; he is the architect of localized science and technology in Iran’s food sector. He represents a powerful model of synergy between academia, industry, and strategic policymaking—one that has reshaped traditional production and export paradigms and ushered in a new era of knowledge-driven and sustainable development.

The Story of a Scientist-Entrepreneur on the Path to Sustainable

Food Security

Dr. Bahram Hassani: The Indigenous Voice of Transformation in

Iran’s Food Industry and a Global Icon of Sustainable Innovation

In today’s era—marked by crises such as food security, public

health, and environmental challenges—the presence of transformative figureslike Dr. Bahram Hassani is not only a remarkable asset for Iran but also an

invaluable contribution to the global scientific and industrial landscape.

Dr. Hassani is not merely a technologist, university professor, orsuccessful entrepreneur; he is the architect of localized science and

technology in Iran’s food sector. He represents a powerful model of synergybetween academia, industry, and strategic policymaking—one that has reshaped

traditional production and export paradigms and ushered in a new era ofknowledge-driven and sustainable development.

From Manufacturing Floors to National Policy: Two Decades of

Technical and Strategic Leadership

With over 20 years of experience, Dr. Hassani has led the design, consulting,standardization, quality control, and value chain development in more than 100 food

manufacturing facilities across Iran.

As a Distinguished Figure of the Iran Youth House of Industry andMining and a National Top Entrepreneur, he has collaborated with key

organizations such as the Iran Chamber of Commerce, the National ElitesFoundation, the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, and the National Standards

Organization. His leadership in drafting national strategies—such as theBarberry and Saffron Development Roadmap—has positioned him as a recognized

policymaker and thought leader in the country’s food industry.

From Waste to Wealth:

A Leading Model for Knowledge Commercialization

Dr. Hassani’s technological breakthroughs reflect his deep grasp ofknowledge-based economics, as well as his commitment to reducing waste and

maximizing value from local resources:

•25% reduction

in barberry waste through cutting-edge processing technologies

• Patents innatural colorants, flavor enhancers, edible coatings, and functional food

compounds

• Export ofsaffron-based products to Europe, Australia, and the Middle East, with over $1 million in

annual revenue

• Production ofpomegranate marmalade from agricultural waste, certified for health compliance

and exported to Germany, Japan, and South Korea

• Use of grapeextract in pharmaceutical supplements with controlled-release delivery systems

These innovations have made him one of Iran’s top model exporters

and a pioneering force in export-driven food innovation.

Global Recognition: A Champion of Iran’s Scientific Diplomacy

Dr. Hassani has represented Iran in prestigious internationalinvention forums, including:

• Archimedes

Invention Exhibition (Russia)

• EuropeanInvention Competition (Romania)

His achievements include:

• 3 international

gold medals

• The Grand PrixSpecial Award (Russia)—awarded for the first time to an Iranian

• The European

Medal of Innovation in Food and Industry

In the current year alone, he has earned over 20 internationalawards from inventor associations and prestigious institutions in China,

Taiwan, Serbia, Moldova, and several leading European universities. Theseaccolades, along with formal recognition by UNIDO (United Nations Industrial

Development Organization), have solidified his reputation as a global voice forIranian innovation in science and food technology.

Health as a Priority: From the Lab to the People’s Table

Committed to eliminating harmful additives in food, Dr. Hassani has

conducted pioneering projects to replace artificial colorants like Red 40 and Yellow 5 with naturalextracts from barberry and grape. These efforts are in line with global health

policies and have played a vital role in enhancing food safety and boostingpublic trust in locally produced food products.

A Scientific and Academic Authority: Bridging Academia and Industry

Dr.Hassani

has authored and presented approximately 100 papers atnational and international conferences, as well as in top-ranked

scientific

journals at the cutting edge of food science. His contributions include:

• High-impactresearch published in leading scientific journals

• Authorship of

specialized academic books such as:

• “Corrosion ofIndustrial Equipment”

• “Fermentation of

Biofuels”

His work hasbecome core academic material in Iranian universities and is officially

recognized by academic authorities for use in higher education.

A MultifacetedExpert: From Judiciary and Insurance to Global Scientific Memberships

Dr. Hassani’s

expertise also extends beyond science and industry:

• Official ExpertWitness for Iran’s Judiciary in food poisoning cases

• Certified Loss

Assessor for the Central Insurance Organization of Iran

• Active memberof international scientific organizations including:

• European

Society for Food and Wine Science

• AmericanSociety for Microbiology (ASM)

• Biotechnology

Society

• World Academy

of Medical Sciences (WAMS)

Hisparticipation in these bodies has significantly strengthened Iran’s scientific

identity on the global stage.

A Role Modelfor the Next Generation

Through his

exceptional blend of scientific depth, entrepreneurial innovation, and globalscientific engagement, Dr. Bahram Hassani is a shining example of modern

Iranian achievement. From saffron and barberry to biotech-driven exports andsustainable practices, he is a resonant voice from eastern Iran, shaping the

future of the food industry with vision, integrity, and a commitment to healthand sustainability.

He is the

living bridge between academia, industry, and national development—a valuableasset for today, and an inspirational role model for tomorrow’s Iran.

endNewsMessage1