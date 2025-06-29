iX Broker: The Smart Choice for Both Beginner and Professional Traders Worldwide

In a world where the financial markets are becoming increasingly competitive and brokers constantly claim superiority, finding a platform that is both reliable and innovative can significantly shape a trader’s financial future. iX Broker stands out as a modern and strategic choice that, despite being relatively new, has rapidly built a reputation for delivering advanced technology, responsive support, educational empowerment, and sustainable earning opportunities — all in one place.

Rapid Growth and Global Traction

Since its launch, iX Broker has gained traction through its user-friendly experience, fast order execution, and competitive bonus programs. In just a short span of time, it has achieved impressive milestones:

Over 60,000 registered users from around the globe

from around the globe More than $1 million in monthly trading volume

A growing community of 800+ daily active traders

Ready to take your trading to the next level?

Discover more on the official iX Broker website

24/7 Multilingual Support – Real People, Real Time

Unlike many brokers that fall short in customer service, iX Broker offers round-the-clock support in seven languages, including Farsi, English, French, Spanish, Turkish, Arabic, and Russian. This multilingual assistance ensures that users from all backgrounds receive timely help without language barriers.

According to independent reviews, iX Broker boasts a 95%+ satisfaction rate for its customer support — a level rarely matched even by the most established brokers.

A Clean, Fast, and Intuitive Trading Environment

iX Broker has reimagined its trading platform to eliminate unnecessary complexity. Built as a web-based platform with minimalist design, it offers a seamless experience for newcomers and experienced traders alike.

Key features include:

ECN accounts with ultra-low spreads

Lightning-fast execution with no slippage

Leverage up to 1:300

30% stop-out level to manage risk effectively

Experience true speed and precision in order execution.

Open your ECN account now

Full TradingView Integration – Right Inside the Platform

One standout feature of iX Broker is its full integration with TradingView, a leading charting and analysis tool. This gives traders the ability to:

Conduct detailed technical analysis

Use advanced indicators and drawing tools

Manage trades from the same screen without switching tabs

This is especially valuable for beginner traders who are already familiar with TradingView's educational environment.

Trade Everything in One Place

With a single iX Broker account, you gain access to a diverse range of global markets:

Forex (major, minor, and exotic pairs)

(major, minor, and exotic pairs) Global stocks

Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, and many more)

(BTC, ETH, and many more) Commodities (gold, oil, silver, etc.)

(gold, oil, silver, etc.) International indices

ETFs

Whether you're a day trader or a long-term investor, you'll find everything you need.

Start exploring the global markets today

Freedom for Sanctioned Countries – KYC Optional Below $10,000

One major innovation from iX Broker is its optional KYC policy for transactions below $10,000. This opens the door for users in sanctioned regions like Iran to access global markets without being excluded.

Though this policy has created some friction with regulatory approval processes, iX Broker continues to work toward international compliance while maintaining its user-first approach.

No paperwork needed — just register and start trading.

Trade freely with iX Broker

Account Protection Up to $30,000 – Your Funds Are Insured

Security is paramount in the financial industry. iX Broker offers an account insurance policy covering losses up to $30,000 in case of verified technical malfunctions.

If a system-related issue leads to financial loss, the platform commits to refunding affected users upon validation of the incident.

Enjoy peace of mind while trading.

Learn more about account insurance

Education, Insights, and Daily Market Content

iX Broker is more than a trading platform — it’s a trusted knowledge hub. Across its Farsi-language social media platforms and website, users gain access to:

Video tutorials (short and long format)

Market analysis articles

Breaking economic news

Daily trading insights

Stay informed and sharpen your trading edge every day.

Follow iX Broker on social platforms for daily insights

The IB Program – Earn Passively by Introducing Traders

Want to generate income even if you don’t actively trade? iX Broker’s IB (Introducing Broker) program allows partners to earn up to 50% commission on the trades of people they refer.

Top performers in the IB program also enjoy exclusive rewards such as smartphones, laptops, and even luxury cars — making this one of the most competitive referral systems in the industry.

If you’re an educator, influencer, or community leader, this is your chance.

Become an iX Broker partner

Referral Link – Earn Bonus Without Effort

Even if you’re not part of the IB program, iX Broker still rewards you. Every user gets a personal referral link, allowing them to invite friends and earn:

30% of their deposit amount as a bonus

Direct credit to your trading account for future use

No technical setup or application needed

Access your referral link from your dashboard

Why Choose iX Broker?

Competitive Advantage Description 24/7 multilingual support Available in Farsi, English, Turkish, Arabic & more ECN accounts with low spreads Fast execution with no slippage Free education & insights Videos, articles, market analysis KYC-free under $10,000 Perfect for users in restricted countries Diverse trading instruments Forex, stocks, crypto, ETFs & more IB & referral programs Passive income & reward opportunities

endNewsMessage1