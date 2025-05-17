Dr. Bahram Hassani and His Team at the World Academy of Medical Sciences Win Gold at the 2025 European International Invention & Discovery Competition in Romania

This event, recognized as one of Europe’s most important platforms for innovation and global scientific exchange, witnessed the remarkable presence of the official team from WAMS.

It is noteworthy that this scientific event is one of the oldest and most prestigious innovation competitions in Europe, held in Bucharest, Romania, from May 8–10, under the supervision of the Romanian Ministry of Science and in collaboration with the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), the International Federation of Inventors’ Associations (IFIA), and various global academic and scientific institutions.

The WAMS team presented cutting-edge projects and innovations in health, nutrition, and pharmaceutical sciences, capturing the attention of judges and experts. Their work provided an invaluable opportunity to showcase the scientific potential of developing countries on the global stage. Their impactful presence not only highlighted the high scientific standard of WAMS but also underscored the crucial role of academic institutions in advancing global health and sustainable development.

At this high-level European scientific competition, the Iranian research team introduced a groundbreaking invention that combined medical sciences and food technology, gaining substantial recognition from European scientific communities.

In addition to receiving six prestigious international awards, the team was invited to deliver academic lectures at national universities in Romania and Moldova, including the Polytechnic University of Romania and SIBIU University.

Their award-winning project involved innovative nanotechnology applications in the development of anti-cancer medications, earning them multiple honors:

Awards Received:

1. Award from the Dental Association of Moldova – for the top innovation in medical sciences

2. Special Award from the Polytechnic University of Romania – for interdisciplinary applications in biosciences and medical research

3. Award from SIBIU University – for excellence in applied health research

4. Gold Medal at the European Science and Invention Championship

5. Best Invention Award – based on direct votes from international judges and top university professors

6. Special Medal and Award from WIIPA (World Invention Intellectual Property Associations)

Academic Lectures and Regional Impact

Due to the team’s remarkable performance, several top universities in Romania and Moldova invited the team members to deliver keynote talks. These lectures aimed to foster scientific exchange and promote innovation models from developing countries. The events were enthusiastically received by both faculty and students and led to the signing of scientific cooperation agreements with three major European universities.

The universities that hosted the team included:

• Polytechnic University of Romania

• SIBIU University

• National University of Moldova

and other prestigious higher education institutions.

In an exclusive interview, Dr. Bahram Hassani emphasized:

“This achievement is the result of strong international collaboration between Iranian researchers inside and outside the country.

This victory not only reinforces Iran’s place on the global innovation map but also stands as a testament to the exceptional capabilities of Iranian researchers in interdisciplinary fields and teamwork.”

Dr. Bahram Hassani, the lead researcher of the team, is the Head of the Food Industry Department at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS) and a member of the WAMS Board of Directors. He holds several international patents and has published numerous high-impact scientific papers in top-tier journals. He is also a keynote speaker at many international conferences.

Dr. Bahram Hassani, a prominent Iranian scientist, has earned numerous prestigious awards, including a gold medal at the World Science and Invention Competition in Russia, as well as scientific awards from Russia, Taiwan, China, Serbia, and Romania. He is the head of the department and a faculty member at the World Academy of Medical Sciences in the Netherlands. Among his other accolades, Dr. Bahram Hassani has been recognized as the top entrepreneur in the field of emerging technologies, the best international researcher at the World Academy of Medical Sciences (WAMS), a selected director by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), a member of the Intercontinental Council at WAMS, a member of the European and American research teams, and a model national exporter. He has also received honors from the National Festival of Managers and Producers of Iran’s House of Industry and Mining, as well as recognition as a national model manager and the top young entrepreneur at the National Festival of Young Iranians. Dr. Bahram Hassani has been a long-time member of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture and its commission’s president. Currently, he is conducting research with various international scientific centers. Dr. Bahram Hassani has extensively researched food technology, focusing on improving global food health and protecting natural resources and ecosystems.

He is currently a member of globally recognized scientific and professional bodies, including the American Society for Microbiology (ASM), the American Biotechnology Association (ABA), the Australian Institute of Food Science and Technology (AIFST), and Engineers Australia.

Shahin Gavanji, another Iranian scientist on this four-member team, is the President of the Asia Council at WAMS and collaborates internationally with universities and leading scientific institutions worldwide. Gavanji has received numerous awards at the national and international levels from countries such as Italy, Germany, Croatia, Poland, Hungary, Russia, Taiwan, China, and Serbia. Notably, he won the IWIS Global Award. Gavanji is known for achieving first place in invention among all students in Iranian universities, as well as being ranked first in engineering and technology in Iran. He was also named the top young inventor at the University of Azad Iran. Due to his scientific and research projects, he was honored by the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology as the top young scientist and technologist in Iran.

The youngest member of this research team is Dayana Hassani , a senior researcher at WAMS in the Netherlands. She has published numerous high-impact articles in top-tier ISI journals. This young Iranian scientist, who has focused on building a knowledge-driven approach and in-depth collaboration with renowned national and international universities and research centers, has reached the top spot in the international Invention Competition in Romania in the medical field. She has received global awards from countries such as Serbia, Taiwan, China, and the Grand Prix in Russia. Dayana Hassani has been invited to speak at many leading scientific institutions around the world. She is currently a member of well-known scientific and professional organizations globally, including ASM, ABA, AIFST, and Engineers Australia.

Another member of this team is Dr. Farzaneh Moradnia, a young Iranian scholar in chemistry and nanotechnology, who is a senior researcher at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) in Australia. Dr. Moradnia is an outstanding researcher in the fields of chemistry, nanomaterials, and environmental technologies. She holds a Ph.D. in organic chemistry with a national top rank, the best thesis award of the year, and recognition as the best researcher during her doctoral studies. Dr. Moradnia has earned significant national and international achievements.

She has extensive academic and industrial experience, including years of university teaching, research project management in both academia and industry, and publishing internationally recognized papers, which have contributed to her global recognition. She also has multiple international collaborations with distinguished researchers from Australia, Europe, and Asia. Currently, Dr. Moradnia is a senior researcher at UNSW, which ranks among the top 20 universities worldwide in the QS rankings for 2025. By combining theoretical knowledge, practical experience, and innovative perspectives, Dr. Moradnia plays a pivotal role in advancing green chemistry and sustainable nanomaterials, and she is regarded as an influential figure in the future of scientific research.

It is worth mentioning that the Iranian elites participated in the Science, Innovations, and Discoveries Competition in Romania at the invitation of the organizers. This four-member team of young Iranian scientists, by discovering the effect of pharmaceutical compounds in reducing inflammation in the body, proudly earned a gold medal and the highest distinction in an international competition.

During the ceremony, scientific, academic, and industrial officials engaged in discussions with government representatives and countries with the aim of fostering cross-border collaborations and expanding innovation networks.

endNewsMessage1