Inauguration of MAHAK Clinic for Early Detection of Cancer

On World Children’s Day, MAHAK inaugurated its pediatric clinic in central Tehran with the presence of pediatric hematologist-oncologist, neurosurgeons, and pediatricians. It is initiated with the aim of bolstering access to medical services for children under treatment, facilitating periodic check-ups for recovered ones, as well as to provide counseling and diagnostic services to new cases.

The clinic, which was utilized as a residential center for the families before pandemic, has been repurposed in 2023 to provide comprehensive medical, diagnostic, and counseling services for cancer-stricken children and their families.

Dr. Alireza Daneshgari, the medical deputy at MAHAK said: “This building is used to be utilized as one of MAHAK residential centers which was closed as the result of pandemic outbreak and the necessity of social distancing.

Now, this place has changed into MAHAK pediatric clinic as a central hub for pediatric cancer specialists, offering urban families in Tehran a more convenient and cost-effective option for diagnosis and treatment. By providing a readily accessible location in the heart of the city, the clinic aims to expedite the process of diagnosing childhood cancer, thereby improving the prognosis and recovery rates for affected children.”

He added that the clinic's strategic location is expected to empower general practitioners and pediatricians to promptly refer children displaying early cancer symptoms for specialized care.

Dr. Daneshgari stressed the critical importance of early diagnosis in facilitating more effective treatment and emphasized the role of informed parents in advocating for their children's health.

The establishment of the pediatric clinic represents a significant milestone in MAHAK's ongoing commitment to providing timely and comprehensive care for children with cancer. The clinic stands ready to serve parents who seek treatment for their children's illness, offering hope and support to families facing the challenges of childhood cancer.

