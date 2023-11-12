"Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri's Presence at IRIB on the Occasion of National Youth Week"

Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri , an Iranian young medalist, was recently featured in the program "Noora" on the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) to commemorate National Youth Week. The program highlighted the significant scientific achievements of Iranian youth in international forums.

سیدمحمد ماهان میرنصیری

The segment shed light on the remarkable progress made by young Iranians in various scientific fields, showcasing their contributions to the global scientific community. Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri, in particular, was recognized for his exceptional accomplishments.

As a medalist, Mir Nasiri has garnered international recognition for his innovative scientific research. His work has not only contributed to the advancement of his field but has also brought pride to the Iranian scientific community.

سیدمحمد ماهان میرنصیری

The program emphasized the importance of nurturing and supporting young talents like Mir Nasiri, as they have the potential to shape the future of science and technology. It highlighted the efforts made by Iran to promote and encourage scientific research among its youth.

The presence of Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri on "Noora" showcased the commitment of Iran to recognize and celebrate the achievements of its young scientists. It served as an inspiration for other young Iranians to pursue their scientific aspirations and contribute to the global scientific landscape.

The program concluded with a call to provide further support and resources to young scientists in Iran, ensuring their continued success and the advancement of scientific knowledge in the country.

In conclusion, the segment on Seyedmohammadmahan Mir Nasiri's participation in the program "Noora" highlighted the scientific achievements of Iranian youth in international forums. It shed light on the efforts made by Iran to promote and support its young scientists, emphasizing the importance of their contributions to the global scientific community.