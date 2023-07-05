According to a number of innovative managers of our country, knowing that most of our neighboring countries do not have the production capacity of countries like Iran, have created a creative system for the market making process and intend to take the best advantage of the Middle East stock markets.

According to the ilna report, due to the fierce competition in different markets in areas that have a good capacity for commerce, instead of pure competition and removing competitors from the market, smart businessmen turn to creating new markets and setting new conditions for exploiting that market. .

In the Middle East region, which is considered one of the world's economic poles, companies that do not use the technique of creating a new market, usually after the passage of time, lose their old market and hand over the platform to other competitors. In order to avoid this bitter reality, the creation of new markets has become the main concern of investors and has encouraged them to spend a lot of money on market creation, which, of course, requires creative forces and new ideas.

Unfortunately, in Iran, companies do not pay attention to the creation of new markets, and businessmen do not go towards this important issue due to the fear of the possible initial costs of market creation. Meanwhile, large investments have been made in these neighboring countries to create new markets, and it has brought them favorable results.

For example, in one of the neighboring countries, which does not have any of the capacities of our country, there are companies and people who have benefited a lot from the issue of market development, and it is good that the businessmen of our country should also learn from their experiences.

Of course, sometimes these market creations are also related to our country; For example, not long ago we got acquainted with mechanisms, which is a good example for the topic of market making. “CompanyPool” located in Istanbul, in cooperation with an Iranian company, has launched a product delivery system at the destination, with the difference that the sources of supply are the stock exchanges of Iran and the Persian Gulf countries.

as we know; The issue of trade in goods and energy has already existed and is not a new phenomenon; However, if a person is sitting in his company in France, Spain, Brazil or even far and near Asian countries and even the African continent and can buy his goods easily with a system, even though the goods by this system after purchasing from the stock markets , insured and delivered by the transport system at the place of his choice, is considered to be the creation of a new market in its own way, and this is a proof of the intelligence and situational awareness of the creators of this system.

Despite the high study costs, the market making department can provide a good platform to benefit from future markets and create a new position for businessmen. Therefore, with the contact made with the managers of this company, they stated that the system of delivery of goods at the destination is a new system with the approach of creating new situations for merchants and saving their time and money, which can deliver the goods that they buy to regular customers. It is difficult to facilitate.

This system, which has recently been unveiled with the presence of a large group of innovative managers and businessmen as well as successful entrepreneurs, is a good example for our topic with the Internet address " www.companypoll.org " and encourages business managers to create and create such systems. so that the economy of the country grows on the basis of that index.

The creators of this system, knowing that the neighboring countries do not have the production capacity of countries like Iran or the Persian Gulf region, have created a creative system for the market making process and they intend to make the best use of the markets of the Middle East Energy Exchange and the General Stock Exchange. enter this profitable cycle.

* The possibility of using cryptocurrencies to make purchases for the betterment of customers

Also, one of the other advantages of this system for customers is the possibility of buying products with digital currency or cryptocurrencies, which, along with its many advantages, provides customers with the pleasure of easy and hassle-free shopping with high speed and security. For several years, the use of digital currencies has become an important option in the systems of buying and selling goods, which "CompanyPoll" has the ability to use this important option for the sake of the well-being of buyers. Let's remember this famous quote from Steven Jeffs, a marketing and business expert who says: "Innovation is the drive to break the status quo and create new development where few have dared." So let's have the courage to look for the bright future with marketing that few people are looking for

