Make it easy with Bimeh.com online insurance agency

Bimeh.com is one of the online brokers that operates in the field of insurance sales. This system is working with insurance companies with an official license from the Central Insurance. Insurance purchase conditions for all insurers and people who intend to buy insurance for the first time are provided in this system so that the best insurance policies can be issued at the right price with just a few clicks. It is enough to enter bimeh.com website first and choose the insurance policy you want from the list of specified products and proceed to issue it. In this article, we will explain more about the services of this system. Stay with us until the end of the text.

What is Bimeh.com insurance system?

If you are also looking to make the best use of the services of insurance companies in a short time, choosing Bimeh.com can help you. Bimeh.com is a system for inquiry, comparison and purchase of all types of insurance. This system has been able to cooperate with the insurance companies of the country by obtaining a license from the Central Insurance and issue all kinds of insurance policies for the insurer. Please note that bimeh.com is not an insurance company, but an online insurance broker and has put the services of all insurance companies together as an online platform.

Also, this system will be with you in all stages of buying insurance, so that you can have the pleasure of a great purchase and buy the best insurance coverage. By logging into this system, you will get to know various services and coverage of insurance companies such as: Bimeh Iran, Asia, Alborz, Dana, etc. Then you will compare the services and insurance prices of different companies, and if you need advice, you can benefit from the experts of the group.

What you Gain in using Bimeh.com

Bimeh.com Online insurance agency benefits

Up to this point in the text, you have familiarized yourself with the mechanism of Bimeh.com system. Well, it is clear that due to the advancement of technology and the use of the Internet, most people prefer not to be in heavy traffic and buy all kinds of services and products at home. Buying insurance is not excluded from these products. Because if you want to buy an insurance policy and need to compare insurance companies, buying in person will be a very wasteful and time-consuming task. Because most insurance companies are far from each other and it is not possible to compare services and insurance coverage even in one day.

Therefore, the conditions for purchasing insurance in person will be the first advantage for insurance.com. Then you can get the best insurance policy by comparing and inquiring about the prices.

Immediate delivery of the physical copy of the insurance policy at home and no time and place restrictions for buying insurance are other advantages of the bimeh.com system.

What Bimeh.com brokerage services

You will definitely prefer to buy your insurance policy offline and with inquiry conditions with the advantages that you know about Bimeh.com. But it is important to know what services this system has planned for insurers, which is so popular. In general, the services of this brokerage will be as follows:

• Free consultation: Bimeh.com experts are by your side in all stages of choosing and buying insurance.

• Comparison of terms and prices of insurances: In this system, you can compare the prices and terms of plans, coverage and limits of obligations of different insurance companies.

• Quick and easy purchase: easily and in less than 15 minutes, the insurance you want can be purchased and issued, and it will be sent to you wherever you are in Iran.

• Safe and secure payment: This insurance system, with the safest and most reliable payment portals, will make you feel comfortable with an easy and hassle-free purchase.

Also, the support team and insurance experts are ready to answer you dear ones 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Have you heard of Insurance products in Bimeh.com?

Central Insurance has tried to persuade all insurance companies to sell insurance offline and online due to the society's acceptance of the online space and the conditions of non-personal purchase of many essentials. But on the other hand, people prefer to have a reference for buying insurance. Bimeh.com site like COVERFOX INSURANCE SITE has provided conditions to provide all insurance products to the insurers for the ease of buying insurance. Also, with the comparison provided for insurance services from different insurance companies, there will be no more worries about buying insurance. The list of insurance products in the bimeh.com system are:

• Corona insurance

• Supplementary medical insurance and medical insurance

• Sports insurance

• Elevator insurance

• Third party car insurance, motor insurance and car body insurance

• Fire insurance and earthquake insurance

• Liability insurance and employer's insurance

•Travel insurance

How to use insurance policy renewal reminder system?

Bimeh.com Renewal Reminder System

You may be one of the people who are too busy thinking and working, and due to this issue, forget the date of your insurance policy. Maybe forgetting the insurance renewal date is not a concern for some insurance policies, but it will be a problem for mandatory insurances. For example: motor insurance and third party insurance) https://bimeh.com/thirdparty( are mandatory insurances and if these insurance policies are not renewed on time, it will have dire consequences. Fines for delay, impoundment of the car, the possibility of an accident and compensation from the insurer are the most important things that will cause the insurer to face trouble.

